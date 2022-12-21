Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

PANW traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 119,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.