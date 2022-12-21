Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 152,062 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $46,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. 48,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

