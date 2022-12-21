Persistence Price Down 4.3% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $73.62 million and approximately $212,676.89 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.57 or 0.05255348 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496599 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.35 or 0.29423748 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,843,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,543,647 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
