Persistence Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Persistence has a market cap of $73.62 million and $212,676.89 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.57 or 0.05255348 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496599 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.35 or 0.29423748 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,843,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,543,647 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.