Petix & Botte Co Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,379 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

