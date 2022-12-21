Petix & Botte Co Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $248.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

