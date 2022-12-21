PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cenovus Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.98 $468.37 million $2.01 9.36 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

