Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares trading hands.
Phoenix Global Resources Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
