Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $174.44 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

