PlatinX (PTX) Price Up 14% This Week

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $389,907.05 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

