PotCoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $421,743.62 and $6.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00389312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00017986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.