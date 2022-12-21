PotCoin Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $422,141.76 and approximately $6.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00388347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

