Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

