Powers Advisory Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

