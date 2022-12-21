Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

