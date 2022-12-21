Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,043,512 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 3,036.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,512 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $8,188,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,026.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 365,651 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $244,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $12,464,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 23.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 194,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,239,664. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

