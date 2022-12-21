Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,196 shares of company stock worth $8,567,272 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.