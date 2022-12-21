Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,807 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

