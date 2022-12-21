Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,484 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

