Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

