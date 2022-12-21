PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Down 1.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 25,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

