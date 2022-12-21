Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34096908 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,466,518.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

