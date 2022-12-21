Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by William Blair

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Vroom Trading Down 2.7 %

VRM opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Further Reading

