Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after buying an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. 12,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.