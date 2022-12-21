QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and $977,261.23 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

