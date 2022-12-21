Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,347. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

