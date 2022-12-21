R.P. Boggs & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 4.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

ROP stock opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

