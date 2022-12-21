Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $60.24 million and $3.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01478657 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009084 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.01722237 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

