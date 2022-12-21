Rally (RLY) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $691,769.12 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Rally Profile
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
