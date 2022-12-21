RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €566.00 ($602.13) and last traded at €562.50 ($598.40). Approximately 5,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €552.00 ($587.23).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €574.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €567.86.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
