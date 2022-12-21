Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY):

12/12/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00.

12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00.

11/18/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. 642,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.