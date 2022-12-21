Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY):
- 12/12/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00.
- 11/18/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/10/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/28/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE RY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. 642,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
