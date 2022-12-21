ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $2,028.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00388771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.