Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $287.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

