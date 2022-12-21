Relay Token Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.01 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

