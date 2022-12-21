renBTC Price Reaches $17,215.40 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. renBTC has a total market cap of $61.63 million and $10.38 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $17,215.40 or 1.02508567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

