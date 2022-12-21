Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.87

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 11704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

Renren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $31.5585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

