Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.03. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.736 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.