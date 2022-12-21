Reviewing Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 15.70 -$45.64 million ($0.34) -0.32 Altamira Therapeutics $70,000.00 46.70 -$19.03 million N/A N/A

Altamira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.27% -40.89% Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It operates in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

