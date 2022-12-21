Reviewing Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Safe-T Group and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paycor HCM 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,253.31%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $34.58, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

This table compares Safe-T Group and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -85.00% -58.15% -42.84% Paycor HCM -20.89% -0.78% -0.35%

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 0.77 -$13.13 million ($4.17) -0.58 Paycor HCM $429.39 million 10.27 -$119.64 million ($0.56) -44.77

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe-T Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

