Reviewing The Pennant Group (PNTG) and Its Rivals

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Pennant Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $439.69 million $2.70 million 568.78 The Pennant Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.21

The Pennant Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than The Pennant Group. The Pennant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 0.22% 9.01% 2.08% The Pennant Group Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Pennant Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Pennant Group Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.79%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 175.30%. Given The Pennant Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.