Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

