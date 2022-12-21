Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.80 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $16.80 million and $7,631.71 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.57 or 0.07211347 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022005 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

