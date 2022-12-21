Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

