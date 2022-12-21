Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.