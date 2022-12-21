Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.
