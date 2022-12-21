Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 192,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.