Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 18,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.