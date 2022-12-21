Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,788,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

