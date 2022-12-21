Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases Shares of 2,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 11,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.