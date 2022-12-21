Seele-N Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,614.98 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $49.25 million and $335,614.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00213702 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $345,200.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

