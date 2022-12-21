Seele-N Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,614.98 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $49.25 million and $335,614.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014944 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036825 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040575 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020282 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00226967 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
