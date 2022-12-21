Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.36 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $49.36 million and approximately $320,952.75 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226487 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00213702 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $345,200.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.